Oscar nominations 2020 announced: here's the full list

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed, and while there aren't any huge surprises, movies like 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Joker have got plenty of attention from the Academy.

Like the BAFTAs, expect the Oscars to get some criticism for the male-dominated directing category, which snubs Little Women's Greta Gerwig. That movie is nominated for best picture, at least, with Saoirse Ronan nominated for leading actress, and Florence Pugh nominated for supporting actress.

Taron Egerton, who got an acting nomination for Rocketman at the BAFTAs, loses out here. The Golden Globes 2020 winners are usually a good indicator of who'll win big at the Oscars, though you never know when you might see some surprises.

Here's the full list:

Our Oscar predictions 2020

Best picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoneix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Original song

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman

'I'm Standing With You' from Breakthrough

'Into The Unknown' from Frozen 2

'Stand Up' from Harriet

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Film editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker