Oppo Reno 5G phone will launch on April 24 in Europe

Oppo's first 5G phone will be launched in Europe on April 24 in Zurich, Switzerland after the Chinese manufacturer sent out invites to an event.

While this is set to be the phone's European debut, reports suggest it will actually be announced in other regions on April 10, with the UAE set for an April 16 launch event.

Apart from confirming the name and the fact it'll pack 5G support, Oppo hasn't revealed any further details about the Reno, but there are plenty of leaks online which potentially give us an idea of what to expect later this month.

Big zoom and two variants?

Oppo Reno leaks include reports that it will have a 10x hybrid zoom (similar to that of the Huawei P30 Pro), while renders supposedly showing the handset reveal four color options, an uninterrupted full-screen design and two rear cameras.

There are also claims that the Oppo Reno could come in two variants, one packing a less powerful Snapdragon 755 chip, while the flagship version will arrive with the headlining Snapdragon 855 chip from Qualcomm.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the Oppo Reno launch on April 24, to bring you all the latest on the 5G phone.