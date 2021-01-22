Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo Enco X go on sale: pricing, specs, and availability

Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo Enco X are now available for purchase in India. Both products were announced earlier this week and are now on sale in for the first time. Since, its Republic day season, you can get some good bank offers if you are planning to get either of them.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is the latest flagship phone from the brand which also introduces MediaTek Dimesnity 1000 Plus chipset. The Oppo Enco X on the other hand is the brand's most premium audio product till date. Both are now available on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in India and availability

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is priced at Rs 35,990. You can avail Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI and Rs 500 on Debit Card transaction. There is also an additional Rs 2,500 instant discount on HDFC credit card and credit and debit card EMI. And, lastly, you can also avail Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC debit card non-EMI transaction.

There are lot more bank offers like HDFC Bank, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Zest Money if you are purchasing from offline retail stores.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

As pointed out earlier, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro s the first phone in India to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It is powered by Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC which is an eight-core chipset built on 7nm process. It also supports dual SIM 5G with theoretical download speeds of 4.7Gbps. The device is available in sole 8GB + 128GB variant in India.

To the front, you get a curved 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz screen with a Full HD+ resolution. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is just 7.6mm thick and 173 grams in weight and manages to pack in 4,350mAh battery. It also supports 65W Super VOOC charging. There's also an in-display fingerprint reader.

As for the optics, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports a quad-camera array on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a mono camera. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter. Out of the box, the phone runs on ColorOS 11.1, built atop Android 11.

Oppo Enco X price in India and availability

The Oppo Enoc X is priced at Rs 9,990 in India and comes in Black or White colour option. You can avail 10% off with HDFC band cards. Also, Oppo is bundling offer of Rs 1,000 available for Enco X when you also purchase the Reno 5 Pro.

Oppo Enco X features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The key feature of the Oppo Enco X earbuds is the presence of active noise cancellation. On the inside, the Oppo Enco X has a dual-driver design. Oppo's proprietary DBEE 3.0 sound system. There is an 11mm dynamic driver and a secondary 6mm balanced membrane driver. The Oppo Enco X comes with two levels of ANC - Max ANC and ANC (regular ANC). The ANC mode is suitable for low noise environments such as your room while the max ANC is useful and effective in outdoors, office, etc.

The Oppo Enco X harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 and offers support for LHDC, SBC, and AAC codecs. LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Audio) is a Bluetooth codec that is made for Hi-Res audio streaming. LHDC has a higher bit rate transmission compared to the SBC and AAC codecs. The Oppo Enco X supports multiple gestures and also comes with Hey Melody companion app for Android.

In terms of battery life, the Oppo Enco X can last up to 4 hours on a single charge with max ANC turned on and volume set at 50%. With ANC turned off, the buds are rated to last about 5.5 hours. With the charging case, the total tally goes up to 20 hours and 25 hours.