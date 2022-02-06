Oppo Find X5 Pro leaks reveal all about the upcoming flagship phone

Audio player loading…

We now know a lot more about the Pro version of the Oppo Find X5 that's on the way, assuming that the newly leaked information that just arrived online is accurate – and it comes from a usually reliable source.

That source is WinFuture, and the leak covers everything from internal specs to phone renders. As previously expected, the phone is being tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside, like a lot of the Android flagships launching in 2022.

That chipset will apparently be joined by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (which can't be expanded via memory card). The battery capacity is said to be 5,000mAh, so battery life shouldn't be a problem on this smartphone, with 80W maximum charging.

Camera focus

A triple-lens 50MP+50MP+13MP rear camera is mentioned, with 5x optical zoom. This matches what we've heard before about camera specs on this phone, and it doesn't look as though there's going to be a huge upgrade in this particular department.

We also get a look at the Oppo Find X5 Pro in black and white, from just about every angle. The same unusual camera bump that we saw on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is again in evidence, although it looks as though the main lenses have swapped to the other side this time.

As outlined in previous leaks, the phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch, 3216 x 1440 pixel, 120Hz display. All that remains is for these details to become official, which may well happen at MWC 2022 – the mobile tech expo gets underway on February 28.

Analysis: Oppo and OnePlus phones get closer

The more observant among you will have noticed that, aesthetics aside, the Oppo Find X5 Pro sounds very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro – a lot of the specs are identical, including the 6.7-inch screen size and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood.

This is to be expected: OnePlus and Oppo announced that they would be merging last year, so a lot of the hardware and software teams will now be joining forces. It's likely that a few phone models are going to fall by the wayside along the way.

We've been fans of both Oppo and OnePlus phones over the last few years, so it's a shame that there won't be as many of them going forward – though the companies obviously think they'll be better able to take on the might of Samsung and Apple by joining forces.

And if you're wondering what happened to the Oppo Find X4, the number four is considered to be unlucky in China, so it doesn't have great connotations. The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be the direct successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro.