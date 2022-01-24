Oppo Find X5 may get an India launch this time round - here's what we know

Audio player loading…

Oppo's 2022 flagship has been in the works for some time now with leaks confirming specs, design language and as well as a forced name change due to superstition. The Oppo Find X5 series could go official in China soon and now we hear that it may also land in India some time in March.

This information comes from leaker Yogesh Brar who claims the handset is already under closed testing in India. Of course, this doesn't make the launch of the Oppo Find X5 in India a certainty as Oppo didn't launch its predecessor, the Oppo Find X3, in these parts.

In fact, Brar's claim via his Twitter handle was quickly responded to by others who wanted to know if Oppo were actually serious about launching its flagships in India. They pointed out that the company had tested both the Oppo Find X2 and Find X3 at the testing facilities located in Hyderabad, but didn't launch the latter in the country.

Though the handset is yet to be officially confirmed, we have some renders online that indicate a reflective rear panel and a rejigged camera setup. These came to light via a Weibo post spotted by Sparrows News.

As seen below from the image carried by the publisher, the handset gets a rejigged camera island. In addition, the images also reveal black and blue color options for the upcoming device. The report further claims that both colour variants would get ceramic real shells.

The multiple camera sensors arrangement also shows the words “Powered by MariSilicon” text written between the two main lenses. One can also spot the Hasselblad logo at the bottom right corner of the panel.

(Image credit: SparrowsNews)

The device, scheduled to launch in China in the immediate future, still doesn't have an official date to hit the shelves. The Oppo Find X5 series launch could actually see two handsets - the base variant and the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Of course, we also heard reports of an Oppo Find X5 Lite coming up in select European countries.

There is no information for the moment on how many of these devices would land in India, though we did get both the base variant and the Pro versions when Oppo had launched the Oppo Find X2 in 2020.

Given that competitors are hitting the Indian markets with their flagship devices, it is obvious that Oppo might be considering a shift in strategy now. Another reason that we could think of is the reports around the base variant of the Oppo Find X5 series actually carrying a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. This is not something new in the market as we are looking at OnePlus 10R playing the same game.

Coming to the design and specifications of the Oppo Find X5, the leaks suggest that the flagship series could launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired to 12GB RAM. Both variants get a 6-7-inch screen with the base model being an AMOLED Full HD+ flat display and the Pro getting an LTPO with curved edges and 2K resolution.

Both the devices are said to comprise a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup on the back panel. This is where the Oppo Find X5 gets ahead with its Hasselblad camera sensors, the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter and the 50MP ultra-wide camera on board. It also gets a 13MP telephone camera with 2x zoom. Both devices also get a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging support.

