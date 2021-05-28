Oppo Enco Free 2 with ANC, Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 30 hours battery life announced

Oppo Enco Free was launched in India about a year ago and it was one of our top recommendations for true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000. Now, Oppo has announced the Oppo Enco Free 2, the successor to the original one.

Unveiled in China recently along with the Oppo Reno 6 lineup, the Oppo Enco Free 2 brings a lot of new features like active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 30 hours battery life, and more, In fact, the Enco Free 2 has borrowed many features from Oppo Enco X that was launched in India earlier this year.

Oppo Enco Free 2 features and specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco Free 2 in an in-ear style designed true wireless stereo buds with stem design. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 low-latency wireless transmission. However, the start of the show here is the active noise cancellation feature. The Oppo Enco Free 2 with its ANC can reduce the outside noise by up to 42dB - one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of TWS.

On the inside, the audio device comes with a new three-core noise reduction chip which improves the noise reduction. Just like the Oppo Enco X, the device also comes with three levels of noise cancellation including a transparent mode.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Further, the Oppo Enco Free 2 houses a 10mm moving coil driver with support for AAC/SBC codecs. Similar to the Enco X, Oppo has partnered with Dynaudio for audio tuning. You also get a 94ms low-latency which makes it good for gamers as well. As for the controls, you get full touch controls for calls, media, and volume. It also supports double tap to capture on the phone.

Oppo claims these buds can last up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge with the included case. The buds are rated to last 4 hr with ANC turned on and up to 6.4 hours with ANC mode turned off. Each buds carry 41mAh battery while the case is packed with a 480mAh battery unit.

Other notable features include IP54 dust and water-resistant, dual transmission technology, three mics for noise reduction, voice assistant support, and smart wear detection.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Enco Free 2 price

The Oppo Enco is priced at CNY 599 which is around Rs 6,800. The earbuds are available in white and black colour options. Since the predecessor, Oppo Enco Free was launched in India back in 2020, we can also expect the Enco Free 2 to launch in India in July along with the Oppo Reno 6 series.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!