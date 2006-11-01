Apple releases new BootCamp beta

The new Bootcamp beta will work on the newest Intel-based Macs

Apple has released a new version of it's BootCamp Beta software, enabling you to install Windows on an Intel-based Mac.

The software's website claims the new 1.1.2 release has support for "the newest Intel-based Macintosh computers", as well as a few other inclusions such as support for Apple's USB modems, improved support for wireless networking and a less hassled Windows driver installation.

Crucially, the update also marks a formal release for BootCamp's ability to support the built-in iSight camera within Windows.

The download is 143MB in size .