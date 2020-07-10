OnePlus true wireless earbuds may be imminent after latest tease

OnePlus took to Twitter to tease what may be the next iteration of its Bullets earphones: true wireless earbuds.

The post in question showcases the three past earbud models put out by the electronics company, which made its name in mid-range smartphones and has since brought out well-respected wireless earphones (Bullets Wireless) as well as its own affordable TV range (OnePlus TV).

What's next in line? pic.twitter.com/emwmhr9A0HJuly 10, 2020

We've known of OnePlus' plans to launch true wireless earbuds to rival the Apple AirPods as far back as December 2019, but recent weeks have seen new rumors of the model circulate. Multiple sources have cited July as a likely release date for the so-called 'Buds', and this latest tweet certainly seems to validate those claims.

Best buds

There's plenty of reason to be excited for OnePlus throwing its hat into the true wireless fray. The company has a great track record for mid-price, decently-specified gadgets that disrupt their respective markets. In a world full of AirPods clones, we're looking forward to seeing how OnePlus manages to leave its own mark on the technology.

OnePlus audio products like the Bullets are often bundled in with their new smartphones, too – as with the mid-range OnePlus Nord, which is offering the Bullets as a preorder bonus for buyers. So there's plenty of reason to think the new buds may arrive as part of a smart package deal, too.

OnePlus Nord: what we know about the new mid-range smartphone