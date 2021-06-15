OnePlus Nord N200 5G launches as the cheapest 5G phone yet in the US

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is the brand’s newest budget smartphone, providing big value for its specs and cameras, though it’s only planned to release in the US and Canada.

The N200 5G is a revision of last year’s OnePlus Nord N100 with updated specs and, of course, 5G connectivity. The new phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, though it has the same 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage configuration as its predecessor.

The N200 5G also inherits a 5,000mAh battery from the N100, but that’s still an impressive capacity for such an affordable phone, along with an 18W fast charger included in the box. It does have a faster 90Hz refresh rate for its 6.49-inch Full HD Plus display.

The phone also has a triple rear camera headed by a 13MP main camera – presumably, the other two are macro and a bokeh (depth) sensor. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole.

The OnePlus N200 5G releases on Friday, June 25 and comes in one color, Blue Quantum. It’s priced at $239 (around £169 / AU$309). Don't expect it to come to either the UK or Australia though, this is just for those in the US.

OnePlus’ sub-flagship range: Nord, CE, N10, N200

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are the flagship phones at the top of the brand’s lineup, with the rest falling in mid-range and budget niches. Last year’s OnePlus Nord is the next phone in line, with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and specs comparable to the Google Pixel 5 and some other, less powerful flagships.

The other phones step down the power and the price. The recently-released OnePlus Nord CE trims down some features but packs a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G chipset, specs that go up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but only a triple rear camera.

It’s coming to India and Europe (including the UK) starting at Rs 24,999/£299 (around $420, AU$550), though that top-end model will cost Rs 27,999/£369 (around $520, AU$680).

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a further step down, but not by much, packing a 6.49-inch Full HD Plus LCD display and a quad rear camera, but only a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset and single configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s available in the UK and elsewhere starting at £329 (around $430 / AU$595).

That leaves the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as a budget level below that, but still one of the most affordable 5G phones on the market today.