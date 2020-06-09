‘OnePlus Nord’ might be the official name of the OnePlus Z

The upcoming OnePlus Z has already become one of the most talked-about smartphones of the season. A new strong report suggests that that won’t be its official name though.

The company’s first mid-ranger was initially expected to be called the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’, which was later rumoured to be the ‘OnePlus Z’. With just about a month left for its official launch, a new report states that the latter was just an internal name, and the final name will actually be ‘OnePlus Nord’. This was backed by notable leakster Max J. as well as PhoneArena .

Let's play a game! pic.twitter.com/Fqm0sWKxtWJune 8, 2020

Back in April, OnePlus filed a trademark for the term ‘Nord’ in India as well as EU. It was valid for product categories such as headphones, smartwatches,TV apparatus, and most importantly, smartphones, corroborating the claims that we might be in for a very different naming scheme this time. For those unaware, ‘Nord’ means north in many European languages, and is often associated with luxury products.

It needs to be noted that OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the existence of the affordable device, let alone its final retail name. Regardless, there’s a lot that we already know about it. Expected to make its global debut in India sometime in July, it will mark the company’s return to the affordable smartphone space . The key point will be that the Oxygen OS experience will now be a lot more accessible, without losing its premium features.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord will be a slightly compact device with a design reminiscent of the OnePlus X. The display will span about 6.4-inches diagonally, with a Full HD resolution and Super AMOLED construction, along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the inside, it is most likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which is Qualcomm’s best mid-range chipset, and also brings 5G capabilities. If that stands true, then it will be one of the first devices in India to sport that processor. There will be a triple camera setup on the rear that should be similar to the one found on the OnePlus 8, and a hole-punch selfie camera on the front.

The next OnePlus device is expected to be priced at under $400 or Rs 30,000 in India. July is also the launch timeframe for the new wave of affordable OnePlus TVs and its first pair of TWS earbuds.