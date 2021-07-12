Trending

OnePlus Nord 2 screen specs confirmed, but don't expect huge changes

By

Expect similar specs to the original OnePlus Nord

The original OnePlus Nord on a wooden background with its screen on
The original OnePlus Nord (Image credit: TechRadar)

The OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to debut on July 22, but you won't have to wait until then to learn more about the screen technology - OnePlus is already teasing specs, and it just confirmed the screen size and refresh rate.

In a tweet from the official UK OnePlus Twitter account, the company confirmed the phone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. 

That's similar to the original OnePlus Nord, which featured a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new phone is also HDR10+ compatible, which is the same as the original OnePlus Nord.

The tweet doesn't share any details on the screen resolution, but if it's sticking with a similar spec to the original phone then you can expect it to be similar to that handset's 1080 x 2400 resolution.

See more

Those confirmed specs match what most leaks have suggested, but some sources had originally believed the OnePlus Nord 2 would feature a 6.53-inch display. 

That isn't the case though, and the company also won't be including a 120Hz screen like you'd find on a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro.

Previously, OnePlus confirmed this would be the first phone from the company to feature a MediaTek processor. The company has opted for a MediaTek 1200-AI chipset, but what it'll actually be capable of in real world use is currently unclear.

Little else is known for certain about the OnePlus Nord 2, but we expect the company to continue teasing the phone's announcement over the next couple of weeks ahead of its July 22 full unveiling.

James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar and covers all the big announcements from the best manufacturers making mobile phones, tablets and wearables. Based in London, James is often testing out the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, VR headsets and - when he can be motivated to go outside - fitness bands. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest from the mobile world.
See more Mobile phones news