OnePlus hints that the Nord N10 5G is coming very soon

We know that the OnePlus 8T is going to be announced on October 14, but OnePlus itself has hinted that we might well see another phone unveiled on that date – the mid-range OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

That's the US version of the OnePlus Nord that launched in July, and we're basing our presumptions on an Instagram post from the official OnePlus Nord account. The post shows the OnePlus logo and uses the hashtag #ComingSoon.

That doesn't leave too much room for interpretation: there must be a new OnePlus Nord phone coming soon, and it's almost certainly the Nord N10 5G. OnePlus has previously said the Nord brand will be used for a whole range of handsets.

OnePlus has also confirmed that a Nord device is on its way to the US, though it will differ from the OnePlus Nord in various ways – it sounds as though the processor will be a step down from the chipset in the original Nord, for example.

Specs appeal

From what we've heard so far, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will feature next-gen 5G connectivity too – the name of the handset is a bit of a giveaway in that respect.

As for the camera, we're hearing that a quad-camera setup is in store, and that the phone will be the first OnePlus device to feature a 64MP sensor on board. That is reportedly going to be joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two additional 2MP sensors.

The 6.49-inch display is apparently going to offer a Full HD+ (1080p) resolution, and will keep the 90Hz refresh rate that the display on the first Nord had. Ultimately, the new phone should come in at a slightly more affordable price than the OnePlus Nord, which isn't available in the US.

Whatever OnePlus has in store, we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens on October 14. In the meantime, we've got some exclusive news to share when it comes to the display specifications for the incoming OnePlus 8T flagship phone.