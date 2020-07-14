OnePlus delivers DocuBay documentaries to its TV users - it's premium stuff

At a time when most conversations around the OnePlus is centred around the upcoming OnePlus Nord, the Chinese tech giant has quietly gone and done a content deal. This content partnership with India's streaming service Docubay would bring global standard documentaries to all OnePlus TV users.

Announcing the deal, OnePlus said in a statement that its partnership with IN10 Media Network's global membership streaming service would enable direct access to a range of documentaries across various narratives for its OnePlus TV users.

What is DocuBay?

For those who may not be aware of DocuBay, the platform has over 300 titles from across 100 plus countries in its library and also releases a new title on the platform each day. The content library includes titles across genres such as travel, science, politics, sports, crime, technology, and the recently launched music.

Some of the more popular titles include Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, The Rider and the Wolf are even available in HD and 4K. Users of OnePlus TVs launched under the 'U' Series and the 'Y' Series would be able to watch these titles.

“At DocuBay, we are committed to bolster our reach and enable new audiences to discover our catalog of premium documentary films. We are delighted to partner with OnePlus to strengthen our community of documentary lovers," says D. Girish, the VP of Strategy at DocuBay.

Who gets access?

OnePlus TV users could access the DocuBay titles using the device's content discovery platform OxygenPlay, which allows users to search content from the various partners with whom the company has signed up. In addition to the new OnePlus TV users, the documentaries from DocuBay would also be available to those with the 'Q1' series of televisions.

The partnership is not exclusive to OnePlus as DocuBay is already available on platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TVs.