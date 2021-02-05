OnePlus 9 might have the exact same display as an older OnePlus phone

In our OnePlus 8T review we commended its 'beautiful display' - it seems OnePlus might have taken that to heart, because a leaker now thinks the company is going to use that exact same display when it comes to the OnePlus 9.

This comes from prolific leaker Digital Chat Station posting on Chinese social media platform Weibo, who, after commending the 8T's display, stated "this is a plus 9 to continue to use it". That message has been garbled by a machine translating it, but we believe that it means it's positive news that the OnePlus 9 will continue to use it.

So it seems very possible OnePlus will use the 8T's display on the OnePlus 9, which would make it a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

We wouldn't expect the same display to be used for the OnePlus 9 Pro, though, as OnePlus used an improved display for its OnePlus 8 Pro compared to the OnePlus 8.

Good for OnePlus fans

#DigitalChatStation The 1080p screen of the OnePlus 8T is second only to Samsung Note20 Ultra in DxOMark, which is higher than the 2K screen score of the OnePlus 8 Pro.Is this the reason why the OnePlus 9 continues to use, the high-quality e3 flexible straight screen...😎 pic.twitter.com/jJWSAFX2sKFebruary 4, 2021

According to Digital Chat Station, who quotes rankings from smartphone testers DxOMark, the OnePlus 8T has the second-best smartphone display on the market after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It's worth pointing DxOMark takes a while to test phones, hence why the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra doesn't top the Note 20.

So if the OnePlus 9 was to use such a display, and perhaps bring some extra software features to improve the usability of the display, the phone could shoot up the rankings in this regard.

One thing to note is that the OnePlus 8T had a flat-edge screen, while for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro the display curved to the sides. This could imply the 'standard' OnePlus 9 will also be totally flat, but we'd expect the Pro model to retain the curved-edge design.

We're expecting to see the OnePlus 9 launch in the coming months, but we're hearing a few rumors about the phone coming through, so stay tuned for all the latest news and information.