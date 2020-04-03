OnePlus 8 screen rivals the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to DisplayMate

The OnePlus 7T Pro (above) has a great screen but the OnePlus 8's should be better

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T ranges had some of the best smartphone screens of last year and it looks like the OnePlus 8 series could have them – and every other phone – beat.

That’s based on tests carried out by DisplayMate (a respected display quality website that goes deep into smartphone screen performance). The site has announced that the OnePlus 8 series has achieved an A+ rating (the highest rating possible).

Not only that, it has also set or matched more than ten smartphone display performance records, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, as well as being rated as ‘visually indistinguishable from perfect’ in four categories.

The best of the best?

So is this the best display on a smartphone? Well, that’s slightly less clear. Aside from this just being one site’s opinion, it’s not clear whether the OnePlus 8 beats the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – which also achieves an A+ and was rated as ‘visually indistinguishable from perfect’ in five categories.

The wording of DisplayMate’s announcement makes it slightly unclear whether the OnePlus 8 series actually has the best screen, or just one of the best.

But either way, it sounds like it should be seriously impressive – and even the top model in the range will probably cost a fair bit less than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We already know that the OnePlus 8 series includes an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate – a refresh rate which matches the Galaxy S20 range and tops the OnePlus 7T Pro, among most other phones, so it was always shaping up to have a good display.

We won’t be able to judge exactly how good until we’ve put one of the phones through a full review, but with the range being fully announced on April 14, you can expect that before too long.