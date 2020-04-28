OnePlus 8 Pro just got an update that partially fixes a big issue

Did you hear about the green screen tint issue that some OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users had reported? Maybe you even had it yourself. A new update from OnePlus seems to have helped fix it, as well as a variety of other less important issues with the newly announced phones.

Some OnePlus 8 owners said their phone had a green screen tint in some scenarios. It's a similar issue to one that was fixed on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in March, which uses the same screen tech as the OnePlus 8 series.

We've not seen the issue on our review devices, so it seems to be only impacting some users. It also means we haven't been able to test out the results of the new update, but it seems to have worked for some.

Tech website Android Police has had the update running on a device and claimed the update brought a "partial fix" for the green tint problem.

A OnePlus 8 Pro user with the Twitter handle Fox Tech shared a similar experience after applying the update. They also said the update only partially fixed the green-tint issue on the device.

Oneplus 8 Pro Green Tint test!Great display but heard similar issues to the S20U (no surprise considering it’s a Samsung panel).Oxygen Os 10.5.4 vs Oxygen OS 10.5.5Settings = Lowest screen brightness, adaptive brightness off, comfort tone off.Slight improvement 🤔#test pic.twitter.com/dKofyjS1o0April 25, 2020

A full fix may land in the near future; the official change log from OnePlus doesn't mention the green tint issue, so it may be the company is waiting for a future upgrade to solve it.

This partial fix was quick to land, and it seems to have sorted some devices out without any clear issues so it's progress toward solving the problem.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has also received a fix for its touch sensitivity issues around the edges of its massive 6.78 inches display.

The updated OxygenOS software also claims to improve video smoothness in its motion graphics smoothing. On top of that, cameras on both OnePlus 8 and Pro have had minor tweaks in terms of white balance and focus for taking better low-light shots.

If you've got a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, you should expect an update to land on your device in the near future. It's called OxygenOS 10.5.4 around the world for the OnePlus 8, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting 10.5.5i.

Via Android Central