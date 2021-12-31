OnePlus 10 Pro leak says it'll arrive in under two weeks

Audio player loading…

A new OnePlus 10 Pro leak has suggested the phone will be arriving in the first half of January 2022.

According to a leaked video posted to Chinese social networking website Weibo, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to debut on January 11.

It's unclear who has supplied this video, but the clip itself looks official and it matches with previous leaks we've seen of the handset. Nevertheless, take this leak with a pinch of salt as we can't gurantee the source.

OnePlus 10 Pro launching on January 11, 2022 according to this leaked video on Weibo.https://t.co/Ww4xlK9Phd#OnePlus #Oppo pic.twitter.com/MhcQxBFkIwDecember 30, 2021 See more

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has previously confirmed that the company would be debuting its next flagship phone in January. This new date could well be accurate, but it's unclear if it'll be a global launch.

Some leaks have suggested it'll be a China-only launch, so it may be this handset debuts there before it is seen around the rest of the world.

If that's true, it's unclear when we'll see it come to countries such as the US or UK. It may be we have to wait a touch longer as the company is just bringing it to China to start with.

Analysis: Beating the competition

January 11 may make this one of the first phones to debut in 2022 as we don't currently expect to see the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 or any other major flagships so early in January.

CES 2022 is set to begin on January 3, so we may see some new phones debut at that show. Even if that's the case, it's unlikely to bring new flagship handsets.

Previous OnePlus handset have been introduced in March or April, so this is an early release for the company if it does decide to bring its new phone out on January 11.

We don't yet know why OnePlus is bringing this launch forward, but it may be that it wants to try and best its biggest competition such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Oppo Find X4 Pro to market.