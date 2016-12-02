One of the thinnest gaming laptops just got a huge GPU upgrade

Gigabyte has revealed a refreshed Aero 14, and the powerful gaming laptop which is as thin as an Ultrabook now comes with Nvidia’s latest Pascal graphics.

The notebook now has GeForce GTX 1060 graphics paired with a Skylake Core i7-6700HQ processor, along with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 system memory, and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD (with the latter having a read speed of up to 2000MB/s).

That display is a 14-inch IPS affair with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and it’s an impressive panel indeed. The portable has a Mini DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 port, meaning that it can drive two external 4K monitors at 60Hz.

Powerful and sleek

You also get a meaty 94.24Wh battery to drive this notebook when on the go, with a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours.

And as already mentioned, despite what’s packed in here, this is far from a chunky desktop replacement – in fact, it measures 19.9mm thick.

There are also some nice design touches, with the top aluminum cover finished in ‘nano-imprint lithography’ which apparently showcases fine details and gives that premium look (there’s a choice of three colors, as you can see from the pic above).

