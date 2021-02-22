One of Motorola's new cheap smartphones might soon launch worldwide

A leak has surfaced showing that the Motorola Edge S smartphone could be released worldwide as the Moto G100. The leak for the Moto G100 boasts specs that put it in line with the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The leak was found on Geekbench, initially discovered by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, and the Moto G100 appears to share more in common with the Motorola Edge S than just its chipset. Official confirmation of the device’s existence, as well as a worldwide release date, hasn't been announced yet.

Other leaked specs include the Android 11 operating system and 8GB of RAM. This puts the Moto G100 very much in line with the Motorola Edge S which is currently only available in China.

Hello Moto

Motorola has seen success with its range of smartphones, usually offering affordable, entry-level alternatives for potential customers on a budget. This includes the Moto G9 Play, which we praised in our review for its relatively impressive specs and agreeable price point of £159.99 (roughly $220, AU$299 at the time of release).

Most recently, the Moto G10 and G30 launched which kicked off a new naming convention for Motorola's cheap phones, the G100 sounds to be a member of this line too, albeit a more top-end one than the G10 or G30.

When the Motorola Edge S launched in China on January 26, its priciest version boasted 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It retailed at CNY 2,799 (roughly $430, £320, AU$560).

This places the Moto G100 a cut above other smartphones in Motorola’s range, edging on more of a mid-range price point, which might be perfect for those looking for a robust smartphone without breaking the bank on the newest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, for example.