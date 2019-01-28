Olympus teases 7 new lenses with updated roadmap

Following its announcement of the OM-D E-M1X and the development of the 150-400mm telephoto zoom lens, Olympus has also updated its lens roadmap for the coming year and beyond.

Along with the 150-400mm optic, Micro Four Thirds users can also expect to see an additional seven lenses launched by Olympus. Olympus has been a bit vague when it comes to the focal lengths, however, so here's what Olympus has announced, with our focal length predictions in brackets:

M.Zuiko Pro telephoto zoom lens (50-220mm)

M.Zuiko Pro telephoto zoom lens (70-240mm)

M.Zuiko Pro wide zoom lens (9-28mm)

M.Zuiko Pro standard zoom lens (12-35mm)

M.Zuiko high-magnification zoom lens (14-200mm)

M.Zuiko super-telephoto zoom lens (100-400mm)

In addition to these, the roadmap also indicates that we could see more than one M.Zuiko Pro fast prime lens – Olympus uses the designation 'bright' – so that could cover anything from a 12mm to 50mm, based on what we think the other lenses will be.

There are no confirmed launch dates for any of these lenses, but we'd expect to see a couple launched this year, given that new optics are needed to bolster the options available for the new O-MD E-M1X.