Old PS Plus ends on a high with final monthly game releases

The final batch of games heading to PlayStation Plus has been released, marking the end of Sony’s old subscription service before it’s revamped and relaunched in the US and Europe later this month.

Three new titles are now available on PS Plus as part of June’s monthly releases, including 2018's beloved God of war, team-based fighting game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Super Smash Bros-like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. According to a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab), all three games will continue to be available to PS Plus members when the subscription service relaunches later this month.

That’s quite the mix of titles. God of War is a narrative-heavy action epic that’s become one of the standout releases of the PS4 generation, while Naruto to Boruto is a novel co-operative fighting game that pits characters of the Naruto universe against one another in 4v4 battles.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, meanwhile, is a cheerful licensed beat ‘em up that stars an eclectic mix of Nick characters like SpongeBob Squarepants and a couple of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to name but a few.

As usual, you’ll have until the end of the month to claim them.

Big things are coming

It’s all change for PS Plus. Sony’s premium service has been rebooted into a bona fide Xbox Game Pass competitor, handing subscribers a library of games to download on demand and stream to their console or PC.

The service comes in three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. While Essential grants the same benefits as the current version of PS Plus, Extra gives members a bevy of PS4 and PS5 games to download. Premium, meanwhile, adds a slate of retro games to dig into, alongside the option to stream some games, saving you the hassle of downloading every title you fancy dipping into.

We’ve already had a look at the PS Plus games library as it appears in Asian territories, although we expect it will expand for its American and European release. There’s plenty of notable AAA games – including Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Ghost of Tsushima – plus a ton of beloved PS1 and PS2 classics.

The new and improved PS Plus is expected to launch in the US on June 13 and in Europe on 23.