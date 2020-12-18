Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra marketing images leaked for the first time

There’s been no shortage of Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks, but there’s still more to see, as now we’ve got what’s apparently the first official marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Shared by Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record) on WinFuture, they also show the phone in ‘Phantom Silver’ for the first time. And while we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, the same design has also been shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a similarly good track record) who also showed the phone in black.

But colors aside we’ve largely seen this before in renders and a leaked video teaser. You can see a large screen that’s apparently 6.8 inches, and a quad-lens camera which Quandt claims includes a 108MP main sensor, two zoom cameras, an ultra-wide one, and laser autofocus (which would be what the fifth lens-like thing in the images is).

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 range

These are the best Samsung phones

We could soon get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 too

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: First official marketing pics of the new top-end model of the flagship series in Phantom Silver: https://t.co/56aF9h0RScDecember 17, 2020

Oddly, Quandt also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a completely flat screen, yet to our eyes it appears slightly curved in these images, and other leaks have also suggested it’s curved. The amount of curve seems a lot less than on some previous Samsung phones though.

Other details mentioned by Quandt include the much rumored support for the S Pen stylus, and a claim that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be “by far the most expensive device” in the S21 range. So we hope you’ve been saving.

Finally, Quandt echoes rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S21 range will land on January 14. With so many sources saying as much, this date now looks very likely.