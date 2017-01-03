ODG R-8 AR smartglasses give you a view of the future

Remember Google Glass? Good times, but compared to the ODG R-8 smartglasses Google’s now-defunct specs seem decidedly prehistoric.

Unveiled during the Qualcomm CES 2017 press conference in Las Vegas the R-8 smartglasses offer AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) and mixed reality viewing experiences – basically they give you a glimpse of the future of vision.

The R-8 boasts a 40 degree field of view (FOV) and a HD resolution and allow consumers to “access the familiarity of movies, sports, gaming, navigation and education experiences on smartglasses that are lighter, smaller and sleeker.”

There were also a set of enterprise-focused smartglasses announced too, with the ODG R-9 featuring a 1080p full HD resolution and 70 degree field of view.

We’re still waiting to hear about the ODG R-8 release date and price, and we’ll update this story once we know the details – but with its predecessor (the R-7) costing $2,750 (around £2,250, AU$3,800) don’t expect an affordable price tag this time around.