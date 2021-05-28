Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU specs have leaked – and you won’t be disappointed

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti specs have been rumored for some time now, and we’ve just seen what’s claimed to be the final hardware configuration for this GPU which is supposedly about to land.

As Tom’s Hardware reports, a denizen of Twitter (Matthew Smith) spotted a GPU-Z validation over at Tech Powerup which lists the (purported) full spec of the RTX 3080 Ti, and it falls directly in line with what we’ve already heard from the rumor mill.

Namely that the 3080 Ti will have 10,240 CUDA cores (compared to 10,496 for the RTX 3090), with 320 Tensor cores and 80 RT (ray tracing) cores. It’ll run with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, with a 384-bit memory bus offering a bandwidth of 912.4GB/s (that’s not far away at all from the RTX 3090 which hits 936GB/s).

According to this info, the base clock will run at 1,365MHz with boost up to 1,665MHz. There’s no word on power consumption yet, but the grapevine expects this to weigh in at a hefty 350W (unsurprisingly the same as the RTX 3090).

Promising performer?

As Tom’s observes, we are theoretically looking at a graphics card which achieves single-precision performance of up to 34.1TFlops, compared to 35.58TFlops for the RTX 3090.

So, this is another indication, along with the leaked Geekbench CUDA benchmark which was only just spilled, that the RTX 3080 Ti could come very close to the performance level of the RTX 3090.

That’s potentially great news for gamers who want a seriously pepped up RTX 3080 – but the flipside is that it could hint at worrying things on the price front (even before scalpers get in on the action, and drive up the asking price from the recommended level).

The RTX 3080 Ti could be revealed by Nvidia on May 31, in just a few days at Computex, alongside its sibling RTX 3070 Ti card which has also seen strong rumors in recent times. These GPUs are expected to go on sale soon thereafter, with the 3080 Ti supposedly set to emerge on June 3, followed by the 3070 Ti on June 10 (or around about).