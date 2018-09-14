Nvidia claims GeForce RTX 2080 hits the sweet spot for 4K gaming at 60 fps

Ahead of the imminent launch of its next-gen graphics cards, Nvidia has shared some fresh details about exactly how quick the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will be, with the former absolutely doing the trick in terms of realizing 4K gaming at a fluid 60 frames per second.

The new graph – which is rather vague (more on that later) – shared by Nvidia over at the GTC Japan 2018 keynote shows the comparative performance of the incoming Turing architecture compared to the last two preceding generations (Pascal and Maxwell).

Most importantly, it marks the necessary performance oomph to achieve 4K at 60 fps, and that’s a line which the GeForce RTX 2080 sits right on, showing that this is the card you need to achieve that holy grail combination of high-resolution and smoothness.

Image credit: Wccftech.com (Image credit: Wccftech.com)

It also underlines the fact that the RTX 2080 will be faster than the outgoing GTX 1080 Ti (as already shown in a leaked benchmark), although admittedly the latter does come close to hitting 4K nirvana, as we noted in our review (sitting more around the 50 to 60 fps range, although not with every contemporary title, though).

The other interesting point is that the gap between the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti is larger than the gap between the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti, meaning that the new Ti GPU represents an even bigger performance jump over the vanilla 2080 compared to the Pascal graphics cards. And that’s obviously good news for those looking at the top-end offering of Nvidia’s new GPUs.

Graph gripes

Now, there are some caveats here, namely that as we already mentioned, the graph Nvidia showed off is pretty sketchy, with no actual hard numbers cited on the axes, or any details of which games were tested and on what sort of visual detail settings (or indeed with what complementing hardware).

It’s just a few comparative lines on a black background, really, so we have to take Nvidia’s word for it that this represents the reality of its new graphics cards – at least for the time being, until we get our hands on a review sample to crunch our own frame rate numbers.

Nvidia also shared a slide which reiterates that games employing Turing’s new DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) feature can expect a major frame rate boost, which comes as no surprise, as the firm has already said to expect up to twice the performance levels in titles like Ark: Survival Evolved. In other words, super-smooth 4K certainly won’t be a problem there.

A further nine games which support DLSS have also just been announced, and those include Darksiders III, Fear the Wolves, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Overkill’s The Walking Dead.

Nvidia’s new Turing graphics cards are due out on September 20, with the RTX 2080 coming with a recommended price of $799 (£749, AU$1,199), and the RTX 2080 Ti being pitched at $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899). The range starts with the RTX 2070 which will cost $599 (£569, AU$899).

Via Wccftech.com