NTT offers 'globally-available' Network-as-a-Service platform for private 5G

NTT says its “industry-first” global private 5G ‘Network-as-a-Service’ platform will provide unprecedented security, control, and simplicity for businesses looking to adopt private cellular as part of their digital transformation strategies.

A private cellular network is one that provides dedicated access to a specific customer, using either licensed, unlicensed or shared spectrum, with no resources shared by any third party.

By pursuing this route, customers can define the scale, pace of rollout, and technology used, while guaranteeing a certain level of performance for their applications. While many businesses are going down the 4G route, 5G delivers additional advantages in terms of speed, capacity, and latency.

“As data and mobility become more critical to business operations, 5G will enable enterprises to reinvent business operations. With faster speeds and more data, 5G will facilitate advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and IoT,” said Eric Clark, NTT Data Services North America Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “How a company collects, stores, and uses that data in real-time will be critical to success.”

NTT says the key differentiators of its 5G platform is that it uses the same design-based principles favoured by CIOs to CDOs to deliver an end-to-end platform that offers capabilities that go beyond connectivity.

Global visibility and performance, combined with integration with many of the leading providers of network and software technology, provides enterprises with a foundation to solve current and future business challenges – and provide a clear ROI.

NTT Private 5G runs on cloud-native architecutre, and can be delivered either through the cloud, on-premise, or even at the edge. This provides flexibility, scalability and security for complex, global deployments.

Target industries include automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and retail – all sectors where analytics and automation are all delivering benefits and where companies might have a global presence.

NTT is one of several ecosystem players looking to take advantage of this demand, with Nokia and Ericsson among the others to launch private 5G platforms, while mobile operators have sought to ensure they are not left out either.

“Global enterprises are looking for a single private 5G solution to deploy across multiple countries. They need one truly private network, one point of accountability, one management platform, and one solution partner that eliminates all the major friction points across the entire global footprint of the enterprise,” said Shahid Ahmed, NTT EVP New Ventures and Innovation. “Our NTT P5G offering supports many of the CXO requirements today, and we will continue to invest in P5G as enterprise adoption evolves.”