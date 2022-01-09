Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch FA Cup Third Round online

Audio player loading…

Arsenal begin their pursuit of a record 15th FA Cup with a tricky looking Third Round away tie against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest. Will the Gunners' recent turn of form see then through? Here's how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream Date: Sunday, January 9 Start time: 5.10pm GMT / 12.10pm EST / 9.10am PST / 11.40pm IST / 4.10am AEDT / 6.10am NZDT / Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham Live stream: ITV Hub (UK), EPSN Plus (US)

Having enjoyed a recent nine-game unbeaten run, Forest come into the tie having lost their last two league matches. But with veteran striker Lewis Grabban in free-scoring form, the home crowd will be relishing the chance of seeing their side pitted against top tier opposition.

Arsenal meanwhile come into this game having had an unexpected opportunity for some recuperation after their midweek Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool was postponed thanks to Covid-19. Expect the young attacking trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to be chomping at the bit for this one.

Here's how to get a Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online today.

How to watch a Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FA Cup live stream in the UK for free

live streamed FREE on ITV Hub Having wrestled the rights away from BT Sports, ITV now shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK and will be showing this afternoon's game on ITV1 for free. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITV Hub at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off at 5.10pm GMT, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 4.20pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal live stream in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this third round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $69.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off at 12.10pm EST / 9.30am PST Stateside.