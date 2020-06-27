Norwich vs Man United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup quarter-final for free today

Currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table and already relegated in the eyes of many, Norwich City have a chance to somewhat salvage their season in the FA Cup this Saturday - but they'll have to find a way past a revitalized Manchester United first. See if the Canaries can pull off the shock of the season by watching the FA Cup quarter-final today and catching a free Norwich vs Man United live stream wherever you are.

Free Norwich vs Man United live stream Today's match Vicarage Road is being shown in the UK for FREE on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5.10pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. This means free streaming is readily available via BBC iPlayer - which Brits abroad can easily tune in to using our first-choice VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

The match is just as important for Man United, too, with the FA Cup representing the famous club's last chance to add silverware to the Old Trafford trophy case this year. The Red Devils have undoubtedly made progress in the second-half of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and with star signing Bruno Fernandes now playing alongside the mercurial Paul Pogba, you wouldn't put a run to the final past them.

For Daniel Farke and Norwich City, advancing to the FA Cup semi-finals - let alone the final - would be a major achievement given the quality at this stage of the competition. But you have to wonder if their attentions will be on the cup - or on trying to stage one of the greatest escapes the Premier League has ever seen?

Whoever you support, we're sure you'll agree it's great to have football back at the weekend - follow our guide below to find a quality Norwich vs Man United live stream and watch today's FA Cup quarter-final online for free.

How to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Norwich vs Man United.

How to watch the FA Cup: FREE Norwich vs Man United live stream UK

The great news for footy fans today is that this FA Cup quarter-final fixture is being aired for free on the BBC, with BBC One offering coverage of Norwich vs United from 5.10pm BST ahead of an 5.30pm kick-off. This means it's completely free to watch an FA Cup live stream this Saturday via BBC iPlayer - provided you've got a valid UK TV license, of course. If you haven't already signed up, it's really easy to register and requires little more than a name, email address, and UK postcode. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still enjoy a free Norwich vs Man United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a great VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Follow the instructions above to get started.

How to watch Norwich vs Man United: free live stream in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Norwich vs Man United kick-off time set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada - and there's plenty still to come, with fixtures taking place nearly every day. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch Norwich vs Man United: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Norwich vs Man United game will be aired on its regular TV channel, rather than being a streaming-only exclusive. Kick-off in the US is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT and Spanish-language coverage is also available via ESPN Deportes. If you don't get ESPN with your cable package or are considering how to best cut the cord, you may want to consider a Hulu + Live TV package. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service, coming with ESPN for FA Cup matches, plus access to NBC and NBCSN for all your live Premier League needs. There's even a FREE 1-week trial on offer so you can see if it's right for you.



How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: Norwich vs Man United live stream

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Norwich vs Man United in Australia is 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport with kick-off of the Norwich vs Man United match set for 4.30am NZST - so maybe a case of getting up early rather than staying up late? Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to live stream Man United and watch the FA Cup in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Norwich vs Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals is 10pm IST (New Delhi time) tonight. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.