NordVPN has this week's best VPN deal - but the countdown is on

Making the most of summer sales on new gadgets is all well and good, but are you properly protecting these devices and maximising on their potential with a VPN service? Snap up one of the best VPN deals available right now and you'll be able to.

NordVPN is certainly in the running for one of the hottest VPN deals this summer, which is great news considering it sits prominently as one our favorite virtual private networks to recommend - but you'll have to act fast to snap up the full potential of this discount.

Now with a huge 72% off when committing to its 2-year plan, beat the countdown to secure the biggest saving before it reaches zero and prices go back up.

Including 3-months free, this offer snags you a whole 27 months of geo-unblocking and better security when online for up to six devices. As long as you sign up before the 10-hour timer reaches zero, the price will be an effective $3.30 / £2.44 / €2.64 a month.

While NordVPN does not offer a VPN free trial, new customers can benefit from NordVPN's 30-day money back guarantee. This means if you decide NordVPN is not the VPN for you, you can claim your money back within the first month.

Want to learn more on this red-hot summer saving? Get the full lowdown a Nord VPN deal and sign up below.

NordVPN's summer VPN deal in full:

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $3.30/£2.44 a month

NordVPN is super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). It boasts a range of features, too, such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and Bitcoin support. Ideal for heavy streaming, it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogs in our tests, too.

We've never seen Nord do this with its deals before, but there's a countdown timer when you click through. And we've seen with our own eyes that the price does indeed jump up when the clock reaches zero - it's not one of those dodgy ones that never seems to change.

And remember that with this VPN deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a large amount to splash, this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months - plus those extra three months added on top.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top two overall best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock TV, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

