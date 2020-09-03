No Time To Die finally gets a new trailer – and it gives a lot away

The final Daniel Craig James Bond movie, No Time To Die, finally has a new trailer. The movie, originally scheduled to release back in April 2020, looks like it's sticking to its revised release date of November 12 in the UK, and November 20 in the US. The new trailer has arrived just as theaters are starting to reopen in time for Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Like the first No Time To Die trailer, this is really long, and it feels like it peels back more plot than our first look at the movie. Set five years after the events of Spectre, Bond's new life with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) is brought to a halt with Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) reappears to source James' help.

The movie's villain, Safin (Rami Malek), appears to have a past that intertwines with Swann's. This film also sees the introduction of Lashana Lynch's Nomi, a 00 agent who's clearly lighting a fire under the ageing 007. Ana de Armas, meanwhile, Craig's co-star from Knives Out, plays a CIA agent who helps Bond out.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective season 1, Netflix's Maniac), this has a lot of promise after the bloated Spectre ended up feeling like a letdown. Maybe Bond movies don't benefit from being serialized?

Not long until you can watch this, then, assuming the state of the world doesn't drastically change in the next couple of months – not to tempt fate.

Remember movie trailers?

It feels weird to be watching a new trailer for a blockbuster film that's releasing in theaters – simply because, DC FanDome aside, we haven't seen that many of them since cinemas closed earlier this year in response to the global pandemic.

It's satisfying to enjoy a big new slice of a James Bond movie, knowing it'll actually be coming out in just a couple of months. Fingers crossed it's a fine finale to Craig's version of the character.