Nintendo reveals a host of new Switch games – including Oxenfree 2

Nintendo held an indie showcase today, announcing several new titles as well as some ports of existing games, like Fez and The Longing. There's also an Indie World sale now on, with several games already available on the Nintendo Switch now discounted for a limited time.

The majority of the numerous indie games shown are aimed to arrive at some point later this year, though there are some titles coming in 2022 such as GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, a stylish hack-and-slash title from Konami.

During today's indie showcase for the Nintendo Switch, one final trailer managed to steal the show. This reveal was for none other than Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, which is being developed by Night School Studio and published by MWM Interactive.

It's a supernatural adventure game that takes place five years after the events of the original Oxenfree. The plot kicks off as protagonist Riley returns to the town of Camena and discovers mysterious radio frequencies. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is currently slated to arrive for the Nintendo Switch later in 2021. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below.

What else is coming?

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was hardly the only big, noteworthy indie game shown today. Another major highlight was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge from Tribute Games, which is also coming to the Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

Annapurna Interactive also showed up with two games: Hindsight and Last Stop, both coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. For more classic arcade action, The House of the Dead is getting a remake from Forever Entertainment, also set to launch later this year.

If you want to watch the entire thing, you can check out the full showcase below. It's about 20 minutes long.

This list of indie games will help bulk up the library of upcoming games on the Nintendo Switch, especially as first-party heavy hitters like Bayonetta 3 still lack definitive release dates and rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro continue.