Nikon Z6 and Z7 press pics leak, showing off new mirrorless snappers in full

Update: The Nikon Z6 and Z7 have now been officially announced. You can get the lowdown on the new cameras, and read our hands on Nikon Z6 review and Nikon Z7 review.

While rumors surrounding Nikon’s new Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras have been making the rounds on the internet in the lead up to the announcement, the Japanese manufacturer has mostly been tight-lipped about them, teasing us with videos and nothing more.

However, with just a day to go before the official announcement, the press images of the upcoming snappers have leaked online, along with photos of some lenses and a mount adapter.

Japanese website Nikoshita claims to have gotten the press images from “overseas sources”, giving us the best look at the new cameras till date.

Nikon Z6 leaked shots

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Read more: Camera rumors 2018: the biggest and best camera rumors around

Nikon Z7 leaked images

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The images confirm pretty much everything we already knew: there’s a vari-angle touch display, an ergonomic grip and a look that’s reminiscent of Sony’s Alpha A7 series and some of Panasonic’s mirrorless offerings.

Nikon's F-to-Z mount adapter | Via: Nikoshita

The leaked images also include what appears to be the F-to-Z mount adapter, which is good news for those already using some of the best F-mount Nikkor lenses.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Images of the rumored three lenses – all with an ‘S’ designation – have also made an appearance. They appear to be a 24-70mm f/4 lens, a 35mm f/1.8, and a 50mm f/1.8, with the first one most likely a kit lens.

We have no word on the specs of the new cameras, but there isn’t long to go before Nikon’s new range is put into focus and officially revealed.