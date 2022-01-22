Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream: watch AFCON online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Nigeria have waltzed through the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in impressive style. Tunisia await them in the knockouts at this last 16 clash. The Eagles of Carthage will need some luck if they're to get past tournament's clear favourites. Here's how to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream and get watch the AFCON games no matter where you are in the world.

Having claimed a major scalp by beating Mo Salah's Egypt in their opening game of the tournament, Augustine Eguavoen's Super Eagles went on to claim a perfect record in Group D with comfortable wins over Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria now face a Tunisia side that will be dissapointed in landing such a daunting knockout stage tie, having succumbed to a late 1-0 defeat to Gambia in their final group match, a result which saw them finish third in Group F.

Tunisia had 12 players sidelined from their 28-man squad after testing positive for Covid-19 for their last game. The same dozen will likely be missing on Sunday. Read on for all the details on how to watch a Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream wherever you are.

FREE Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream

You can watch a Nigeria vs Tunisia free live stream in Australia by using the 14-day FREE trial of streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will stream all of the AFCON matches and a huge amount of sports from all over the world besides. To find the AFCON games, you'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports channels to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, and want to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia while outside Australia simply use a VPN to tune in as normal Kick off for Nigeria vs Tunisia Down Under is at 5am AEDT.

Watch Nigeria vs Tunisia from outside your country

If you're abroad at any point during the AFCON , you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Nigeria vs Tunisia from anywhere

Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream in the UK

While a big chunk of AFCON 2021 games will be available to watch FREE online via the BBC and BBC iPlayer, this last 16 match isn't one of them All is not lost though, as pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports will be providing coverage of every single 2021 AFCON fixture across their platforms on TV and online, including Nigeria vs Tunisia clash. Coverage of this match begins five minutes before kick-off at 6.55pm GMT on Sky Sports Mix. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices or try Now TV for PAYG access. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch an Nigeria vs Tunisia AFCON 2021 live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this last 16 showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. Kick-off for Nigeria vs Tunisia in the States is at 2pm EST / 11am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia AFCON 2021: live stream soccer in Canada