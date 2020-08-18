NHL live stream: how to watch every game of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs anywhere

After a four month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hockey is finally back to finish off the 2019-20 season and determine which team will take home the Stanley Cup this year. As the NHL’s regular season was almost over when the league postponed play, hockey restarted with a modified postseason that began at the beginning of August. While the top four teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences received an automatic bye into the first round of the playoffs, the remaining 16 teams competed in a best-of-five qualifying round to see who would move on.

NHL playoffs 2020 cheat sheet The NHL returned to play on August 1, after postponing the 2019-20 season in mid-March. Round two is set for mid-August, the Conference Finals in September, and then the Stanley Cup Final at the end of September. All the streaming and TV viewing options you need to watch are below - but you can jump out to an early lead right now by saving nearly nearly 50% on ExpressVPN, which allows you to watch your local hockey coverage from anywhere in the world.

The NHL is following in the footsteps of the NBA and the league’s teams will be hosted in a two-city bubble in Canada which will see Eastern Conference teams live and play in Toronto while Western Conference teams will do so in Edmonton. However, unlike the MLB which has struggled with Covid infections amongst its players, so far the NHL has done an excellent job of keeping players, coaches and staff free from infection.

The qualifying round and the round robin games have come and gone and the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin on Tuesday, August 11. The first and second round of the playoffs will be best-of-seven as will the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will last until Sunday, August 23 and Round 2 will begin the following day. The Conference Finals are scheduled to begin around September 8 depending on how things shake out in the second round. The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to start on September 22 and it will last until October 4.

Keep reading and we’ll show you exactly how to get a Stanley Cup Playoff live stream from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a second of the action on the rink during this modified postseason.

How to watch NHL blackout games and more with a VPN

Whether you’re watching hockey online or on TV, blackouts can be especially annoying as you won’t be able to watch local games using the league’s streaming service NHL.tv . At the same time, your NHL.tv subscription won’t work like it normally does if you’re trying to watch some hockey when you’re out of the country.

In order to get around blackouts and other restrictions, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location back in your home country or in a different part of the country if you’re not currently traveling. A VPN is ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location where there isn’t currently a blackout.

VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching hockey abroad - they're also a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've tested hundreds of Virtual Private Networks over the years and can confidently say that ExpressVPN is the #1 VPN in the world right now. It's easy to install, a breeze to use, offers fast speeds and robust security features - and even comes with 24/7 customer support. Compatible with nearly anything you can imagine, a single ExpressVPN subscription will let you use the software across all your devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phones, iPads, tablets, consoles, Apple TV and more. Check out ExpressVPN for all your NHL streaming needs. You get the benefit of a quibble free 30-day money back guarantee to give it a whirl and the benefit of 3 months extra FREE if you commit to an annual plan.View Deal

How to stream NHL live online with NHL.tv

The best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is still NHL.tv. The league’s streaming service normally costs $115.99 for its Single Team Pass or $144.99 for its All Access Pass but due to the fact that the regular season is over and only the playoffs remain, the price of NHL.tv has been heavily reduced to just $9.99. With NHL.tv, you’ll be able to watch the rest of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs online for a fraction of the price you would have paid during the regular season. Just like other modern streaming services, there are also NHL.tv apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Xbox and Playstation. Keep in mind, though, that blackout and other restrictions still apply to NHL.tv - though as we've just explained grabbing a quality VPN and following our instructions above.

NHL live stream 2020: how to watch every playoff game in the US

If you plan on watching your favorite hockey team compete in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, then you’ll need a cable subscription which gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, USA Network and the NHL Network to watch nationally televised games. Local games will be shown on your Regional Sports Network (RSN) and this is usually either a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel. If you've got cable, none of this will be a problem - but if you've decided to cut the cord, then you'll need a good over-the-top streaming service to take its place. Of the many options, we recommend Sling TV for most NHL fans, as its $30 a month Blue package gets you NBC, NBCSN and USA - and a further $10 p/m will get you the Sports Extra add-on you need to watch the NHL Network. That's $40 in total for all the biggest hockey games this year and a whole lot more, which is considerably cheaper than the competition.

Hulu - $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey.





YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 7-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now's Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn't include the NHL Network. You can stream content on two screens simultaneously (or pay $5 extra to do so on three screens) and with the AT&T TV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. The service also lets you record 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of AT&T TV Now's packages first.

fuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

NHL live stream UK: how to watch ice hockey online

Unfortunately for hockey fans in the UK, there are no regular TV channels like BBC or Sky that show NHL games. However, Premier Sports and its sister channel FreeSports, will show up to 15 games per week exclusively. NHL.tv is available in the UK but games selected by Premier Sports for live coverage won’t be available through the league’s own service until 24 hours later. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch the NHL playoffs: live stream hockey in Canada

Canadian hockey fans that want to watch the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV will need a cable package that gives them access to CBC, TVA Sports and Sportsnet. Sportsnet is your best bet though as the network and its subsidiaries, Sportsnet 1 and Sportsnet 360, will broadcast every single game up until the Stanley Cup final. If you’ve already cut the cord and would rather stream the Stanley Cup Playoffs and final online, you can do so with a subscription to Sportsnet NOW . The premium tier of the service, SN Now+, costs $9.99 a week, $27.99 per month or $20.83 per month with an annual pass. You can also sign up for SN Now for $19.99 per month or $16.67 per month with an annual pass but regional blackouts do apply whereas SN Now+ only has limited blackouts. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Canada’s NHL.tv equivalent, NHL Live . However, unlike in the US and Australia where subscription rates have been heavily discounted, NHL Live’s monthly pass still costs $29.99 and its Stanley Cup Pass goes for a high one-time payment of $74.99 making Sportsnet NOW your best option.

Basketball playoff action: how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch the NHL playoffs online in Australia