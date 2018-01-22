Future Nokia flagship could have five camera lenses

A few phones now have four camera lenses, with two on the back and two on the front, but an upcoming Nokia handset could go one better with five.

That’s according to a user posting on Chinese site Baidu, who notes that the phone will have seven camera holes – five for lenses and two for an LED flash.

It's not clear how the lenses will be divided or what they’ll be used for, but we’d guess there will be three on the back and two on the front.

Indeed, the upcoming Nokia 9 is already rumored to have two lenses on each side, so it might be gaining one more, or perhaps this rumor is talking about another handset, but whatever phone it is it’s sure to be a flagship with that many lenses.

Packed with power as well as lenses

In fact, the same source also mentions that this phone will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a top-end chip, likely to be used in many of this year’s most powerful phones.

So the use of such a chipset in the Nokia 9 or another Nokia flagship wouldn’t be surprising, and while a five-lens camera would be, it’s not out of the question, especially as Nokia phones have often been known for their cameras in the past – albeit before HMD Global took over the brand – thanks to things like using Carl Zeiss lenses and in some cases having huge megapixel counts.

We’d take this rumor with a pinch of salt though, as so far this is just the claim of one person with no evidence to back it up. But we might find out if this is true soon, as there’s a good chance the next Nokia phones will be announced at MWC 2018 in late February.

Via NokiaLatest