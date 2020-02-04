New Zealand vs India live stream: how to watch ODI cricket series 2020 from anywhere

With India on the rampage, hosts New Zealand will be looking to make amends in this three-match ODI cricket series after being on the end of a 5-0 humbling in the preceding T20 series. Don't miss a moment of the action with our New Zealand vs India ODI series live stream guide.

This series marks New Zealand's first ODI action since their painful Super Over defeat in the World Cup final to England last year, but this looks like it could be a tall order against an Indian side that's in imperious form.

New Zealand vs India ODI series- where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match, day/night ODI series are as follows: 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton, February 5 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland, February 8 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, February 11 Each match starts at 3pm NZDT local time, so that's a 7.30am IST morning start for fans tuning in from India and an early 2am GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK.

To compound matters for the Black Caps, they'll also be without the injured trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry.

India have suffered an injury blow of their own, with Rohit Sharma set for a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury, adding to the loss of the equally influential Shikhar Dhawan. Despite missing those key players, India are clear favourites to continue their rampant form, and will have added motivation as they look to avenge their Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in Manchester last year.

Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab a New Zealand vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream New Zealand vs India from outside your country

In India, New Zealand, Australia, or the UK and looking to find out how to watch the ODI matches between New Zealand vs India? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch the ODI cricket series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports Select 1 is the official broadcaster of the ODI series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Coverage is set to start each day the series at 7am IST local time.

How to watch a cricket live stream in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show the Black Caps' upcoming matches against India, with Sky Sport 2 the channel the action to head to for your ODI fix. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the ODI series is due to start each day at 2.30pm NZST.

Live stream New Zealand vs India in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this ODI series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of New Zealand vs India. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to stream New Zealand vs India live in the UK