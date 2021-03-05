New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch 4th T20 match from anywhere today

We stay in Wellington as cricket's fiercest Southern Hemisphere rivalry still could go either way, after the Aussie tourists slashed their Kiwi hosts series lead to 2-1 earlier this week. With two matches left, this one could prove decisive, with the Aussies needing to even the score today to avoid defeat. Read on as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch every ball of the 4th T20 cricket match, wherever you are in the world right now.

New Zealand's strong start should come as no surprise, as they came into the series fresh off an impressive 2-0 Test victory over Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, are starting to look like a team in crisis, with their opening T20 defeats to the Kiwis following on from a bitter 2-1 Test loss at home to India.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: 4th T20 Date: Friday, March 5 Time: 7pm NZDT / 5pm AEDT / 11.30am IST / 6am GMT / 1am ET Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (NZ) TV channel and live stream: Kayo (Australia), Spark Sport (New Zealand), BT Sport (UK), Fancode (India) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Baggy Greens have taken a slightly experimental approach to this five-match series and back-to-back defeats to open the series was not the way the proud cricketing nation wanted to start. They looked far better in their 3rd outing, though, winning by 64 runs to claw back in contention.

The series now stands 2-1 in favour of hosts New Zealand, who have been buoyed by a return to form for star opening batsman and all-time leading T20 run scorer Martin Guptill following a hamstring injury.

Covid-19 restrictions mean that this 4th match will be played without fans, and while not even the most cut-throat Australian cricket fan would want their neighbors facing a renewed threat from the pandemic, the result of the 3rd game did suggest that some of the Black Caps' home pitch advantage could now be negated.

It's set to be a thrilling and potentially decisive clash this Friday, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for the 4th match of this T20 series from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 cricket anywhere

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream 4th T20 cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this T20 series is Fox Sports, which is available through pay TV provider Foxtel. The 4th match is scheduled for a 5pm AEDT start today. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Best of all, there's a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial you can take advantage of, essentially meaning you can get a free New Zealand vs Australia live stream today!

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia: watch 4th T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show every game in this T20 series, including today's 4th match. The service offers a 1-month free trial so you can check it out for yourself and the first ball is set to bowled around 7pm NZDT. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 4th T20 cricket match in UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of India, BT Sport has exclusive rights to this Antipodean T20 showdown including the 4th match today, which starts at 6am GMT. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream 2021: how to watch the 4th T20 cricket online in India

In India, new premium sports streaming platform Fancode has snapped up exclusive broadcast rights to this T20 series. Fancode is accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. Full subscription details can be found here. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch T20 cricket in the US

ESPN will be showing this T20 series in the US via its streaming service ESPN+ including the crucial 4th match. You'll have to be a pretty loyal fan, though, as the game is set to start at 1am ET/11pm PT. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month - pretty darn cheap - and it includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile apps as well as TV streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time.

First T20: 22nd February, Hagley Oval (Christchurch) - won by New Zealand

Second T20: 25th February, University of Otago Oval (Dunedin) - won by New Zealand

Third T20: 3rd March, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington) - won by Australia

Fourth T20: 5th March , Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington), 12pm AEDT/ 2pm NZDT/ 1am GMT

Fifth T20: 7th March, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington), 5pm AEDT/ 7pm NZDT/ 6am GMT