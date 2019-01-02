New year, new Windows 10 October 2018 Update problems

If you were hoping that problems with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update had all been fixed last year, then we’ve got some bad news: a couple of new issues with Microsoft’s major update for Windows 10 have been found.

The first issue relates to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update disabling local Administrator accounts on PCs where it’s installed. Windows 10 features a powerful built-in Administrator account, which gives you greater control over your PC and is disabled by default. If you activate and use the Administrator account in a previous version of Windows 10, then upgrade to the October 2018 Update, the account will be deactivated.

This is a frustrating issue, because no one wants Windows 10 messing around with user accounts without informing the users.

According to MSPoweruser, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is aiming to release a fix in late January 2019. Until then, the company suggests giving administrator privileges to another user account when upgrading to the October 2018 Update.

To do so, go to Computer Management > Local Users and Groups > Users.

Getting FLAC

Another Windows 10 October 2018 Update issue involves the playing of FLAC files. These files are for uncompressed audio, which allow you to listen to music at full quality, compared to compressed audio files such as MP3.

Windows 10’s support for FLAC files was welcomed by anyone who wants to listen to music and audio with no compromises to its quality, such as music producers, but in reality the support hasn’t been great, especially compared to how Windows 10 handles MP3 files.

Now it appears that the October 2018 Update introduces more problems, with existing metadata, such as track name and band name, being truncated. Songs with long names are particularly affected.

It also seems that Microsoft’s media players Groove and Windows Media Player are having issues playing FLAC files, with the apps skipping the first minute of the song, or not playing shorter songs at all.

While both of these issues aren’t going to affect a huge amount of people, it’s frustrating that even in the new year, the October 2018 Update is still causing issues. Let’s hope the rest of 2019 is more successful for Microsoft.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update problems: how to fix them

Via MSPoweruser