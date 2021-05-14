New Xbox Series X games will ‘blow your mind’, says Xbox exec

It’s been six months since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S went on sale, and even though there have been plenty of games optimized to take advantage of Microsoft’s new hardware, we’re still waiting for Xbox Game Studios first proper next-gen release.

In fact, The Medium represents the only Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game that can’t be played on Xbox One consoles, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft from hyping up what awaits in the future.

Speaking to our sister site Gamesradar+, Xbox’s head of gaming services Ben Decker has said that a number of unannounced IP are set to blow players’ minds, and that the reason Microsoft has invested so heavily in new studios is because research has shown Xbox Game Pass subscribers enjoy a variety of different content, and enjoy playing new games as soon as they’re released on the service.

"That’s why we made the investments that we have," Decker said. “We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven’t even talked about yet that’s gonna blow your mind." Decker added that Microsoft will "deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one."

While Decker didn’t divulge any further information as to what these new games will entail, Microsoft’s large portfolio of studios means there’s plenty of potential for spin-offs, new IP and long-awaited sequels to be made.

The waiting game

Unlike PlayStation 5 owners, who have been treated to PS5 exclusives including Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Destruction AllStars and Astro’s Playroom, Xbox gamers are having to be extremely patient when it comes to bonafide next-gen games. Yes, Halo Infinite is on the way, but it still doesn’t have a firm release date, and games such as Gears 6, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, Fable and Perfect Dark seem a long way out.

Still, we’d rather Microsoft were bullish about what lies ahead instead of worryingly silent, but it remains to be seen when gamers will be able to reap the benefits of Microsoft’s massive portfolio of studios, and how many of those games will be standout titles.