New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs leak makes the tablet sound like a budget device

We've heard a few different Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 rumors pointing to various specs for the tablet (and perhaps a Plus model, which would explain some of the varying specs we've heard). A new leak just provided some brand-new specs, which would describe a surprisingly budget tablet if correct.

This information comes from frequent leaker Ishan Agarwal, who provided the details to PriceBaba. The leak details a lot about the tablet, and lots of this contradicts previous rumors we've been hearing, so take it with a pinch of salt.

According to Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will have an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. While we'd heard that size before, the fact it's apparently not got a Super AMOLED panel like the Galaxy Tab S6, and instead might have LCD (which is typically used on budget devices) raises alarm bells. The refresh rate is said to be 120Hz, like the Galaxy S20 smartphones.

The chipset is said to be the Snapdragon 865, which is a top-end processor that provides plenty of processing power to any device it's in. All smartphones with Snapdragon 865 have been 5G-compatible thanks to the chipset's built-in modem - it's not clear if that's the case here too. RAM hasn't been detailed, but apparently there will be a 128GB storage version.

For cameras, there's said to be a 13MP back and 8MP front snapper on the Galaxy Tab S7 - since the Galaxy Tab S6 had two rear cameras that would be something of a downgrade if true.

According to the leak, the battery in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is 8,000mAh, which is 960mAh more than the Galaxy Tab S6's power pack, so should see the thing last a little longer if all the other specs are true too.

Finally, apparently the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will have a physical button on the front (unlike the Tab S6), but the larger 12.4-inch Plus model won't - it'll have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, according to the rumor. This would make the two versions different in more ways than just size, which is the only change we were expecting.

A budget tablet

Some of the specs we've just described - the physical button, the LCD panel, the single rear camera - describe a tablet that seems a little more 'budget' than we expected the Galaxy Tab S7 to be.

It's possible, then, that instead of releasing a 'Lite' tablet much later (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, released many months after the Tab S6), Samsung might launch a budget and premium Tab S7 at the same time - with the Galaxy Tab S7 filling this former role, and the Tab S7 Plus filling the latter.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to launch on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, and TechRadar will make sure to report on the launch event live to bring you all the latest information on Samsung's latest devices.