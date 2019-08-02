New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak all but confirms lack of headphone jack

Rumors have been swirling around for months that Samsung would quit resisting current smartphone trends and ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack from its upcoming Galaxy Note 10 range, and now a new leak has basically hammered the final nail into the coffin for the fan favorite feature.

The fine people at SamMobile have shared renders of what's said to be the Galaxy Note 10's 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, which will reportedly be included in the box, meaning users will have to use the dongle in order to connect wired headphones to the handset.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

As you can see from the image above, the adapter looks practically identical to every other 3.5mm to USB-C dongle that's been released to this point, and its white color would suggest that the Galaxy Note 10's other accessories will also be white this time around.

It's also expected that Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will be bundled with a pair of wired USB-C in-ear earphones, possibly sporting active noise cancelling functionality, as per a recent tweet from noted leaker Roland Quandt.

Of course, as with all pre-launch rumors, we won't know for sure if any of this is true until the Galaxy Note 10 is officially unveiled in New York on August 7, so it's not a long wait till we finally see it all.