New rumors reveal Intel Core i5-12500H and i7-12700H beats out Ryzen 7 5800H in benchmark tests

According to newly leaked benchmarks, the mid-range 12th-generation Alder Lake mobile processors score surprisingly high, just in time for some new gaming laptops to hit the market.

The test leaks come from both Weibo post from user 金猪升级包 and a video on Bilibili, both featuring scores from Cinebench R20, R23, and the CPU-Z. The Intel Core i5-12500H and i7-12700H beat the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H in every one of them.

The rumored benchmark reveals that the Intel Core i7-12700H is up to 24.78% faster in the single-threaded test against the Ryzen 7 5800H and 34.62% faster in the multi-threaded test.

The i7-12700H is a 14-core/20-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz and a max turbo speed of 4.7 GHz. Meanwhile, the Core i5-12500H is a 12-core and 16-thread SKU allegedly beating out the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series flagship i9-11980HK.

Intel’s 12th Gen Core laptop series will be launching in February. Until we get these laptops in our own labs, you should take these performance numbers with a grain of salt.

Via VideoCardz