New Lenovo Mac Pro killer obliterates its Apple workstation rival

Lenovo ThinkStation P340 - $1,875 direct

(roughly £1,400)

With coupon code P45OFF, you can slash the price of this mighty Lenovo workstation. The ThinkStation P340 might not be as attractive as the Mac Pro, but it'll certainly match Apple's machine for performance.View Deal

The ThinkStation P340 tower PC is a new workstation from Lenovo. It might not be as aesthetically pleasing as the Mac Pro, but it'll give Apple's machine a serious run for its money - and it's far cheaper too.

You can customize the ThinkStation to feature the same specifications as the entry level workstation from Apple and use the code P45OFF at checkout to slash the price.

We recommed opting for the Xeon W-1270P CPU, which runs cooler and has higher base and turbo speeds than the Xeon W-3223 found inside the Mac Pro. Then go for 32GB DDR4 ECC memory and an Nvidia Quadro RTX4000 video adaptor with 8GB GDDR6 and three DisplayPort connectors.

Here's our list of the best business computers out there

We've built a list of the best business laptops available

Here's our list of the best mobile workstations out there

The base unit contains a 256GB PCIe SSD with OPAL technology, as well as a 500W power supply unit, keyboard and mouse. It even delivers dual M.2 PCIe storage with RAID as standard for even more oomph.

Lenovo also offers a 3-year onsite warranty (not an option with the $5,999 Mac Pro), which can be extended to a staggering five years with next business day repairs.

The order totals $3,409, but the coupon brings it down to just under $1875 (roughly £1,400), which represents a saving of nearly 70%. In other words, for the price of one Mac Pro you can buy three ThinkStation P340s with a faster CPU and GPU.

Any weak spots? Well, the fact it doesn’t offer Wi-Fi or Thunderbolt by default and there are no options for more than 128GB memory, 2TB SSD or dual GPU configurations.

Whether you want to use it as a video editing PC or a Photoshop workstation , the P340 is likely to deliver the goods.

Check out our list of the best laptops for video editing around

Bear in mind