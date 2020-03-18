New iPad Pro 2020 price, deals and where to buy Apple's newest tablet

Wondering what the new iPad Pro 2020 price is and where to buy it? We've got you covered right here, as Apple has just launched its range of most advanced iPads yet.

That's right, Apple has just announced two brand new iPad Pros for 2020, bringing new entries to their flagship series of tablets. These two brand new offerings replace the venerable 2018 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 models with a range of new upgraded specs and features - and are available directly from Apple right now.

Currently, you can order the all-new iPad Pro online at Apple.com in the US, UK, and Australia. Many retailers are sure to follow suit with a whole range of new iPad pro deals, although none have listed them on their site as of yet. Note - Apple is only offering these orders directly from their websites right now, as their physical stores remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

New iPad Pro 2020 price: How much does it cost?

Release date prices for the new iPad Pros are in line with Apple's previous iPad Pro range - that's to say premium prices for premium features. Here are the current launch starting prices for each size:



iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

128GB - $799 / £769

- $799 / £769 256GB - $899 / £869

- $899 / £869 512GB - $1099 / $1069

- $1099 / $1069 1TB - $1299 / $1269

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

128GB - $999 / £969

- $999 / £969 256GB - $1099 / £1069

- $1099 / £1069 512GB - $1299 / $1269

- $1299 / $1269 1TB - $1499 / $1469

It's worth mentioning that these are just starting prices for the Wi-Fi only models, if you want to include the option for cellular capabilities then you'll be spending an extra $200 on top of the above asking prices.

If you're looking for the best new iPad Pro deals specifically, then you might have to wait as we've only got release prices right now - make sure you bookmark this page though, as we'll be sure to update it with any price drops.



New iPad Pro 2020: Specs and features

These iPads come with a selection of storage sizes (128, 256, 512GB, and 1TB) and in two colors (Silver, Space Gray). All variations and sizes feature the brand new Liquid retina display and A12Z Bionic chip - which the company claims is excellent for "editing 4K video or designing 3D models".

If you go for the 11-inch screen, you'll get yourself a 2388 x 1668 resolution, while the bigger 12.9-inch model has 2732 x 2048 standard. Both screen sizes offer 264 pixels per inch and a rapid 120HZ refresh rate, which should provide a smoother viewing experience when scrolling or watching over the normal 90HZ rate.

These iPads are also the first to feature two rear cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner - which aim to improve depth-sensing capabilities for portraiture and improved augmented reality app support. The cameras will also handle 4K - if you want to shoot footage directly from the iPad itself for ease of use.

Software-wise these new 2020 iPad Pros come with the latest iPadOS 13.4 and can, of course, be expected to be supported with the latest upgrades from Apple for many years to come. iPadOS 13.4 specifically comes with trackpad-like support, which Apple claims will enable more fluid switching between apps.

What about older Apple iPad Pro prices?

A new iPad launch is also great news if you're looking for something a little older - specifically the last generation models, which are sure to have some nice little price drops to make way for the newer, shinier offerings.

When looking at iPad Pros, you should definitely consider the 2018 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9. At their current price, you can hope to save around $50 / £50, depending on your country and which retailer you go for. These iPads are still great buys, despite being a little older, as they still retain top of the line specs and components under the hood.



