New Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos showcase three types of VR movement

In the lead up to the March 23 release of its highly-anticipated VR game Half-Life: Alyx, developer Valve Corporation has dropped a series of new videos which showcase the different styles of VR movement that will be available to players. The different styles are designed to help ensure every player can find an option that's comfortable – and doesn't cause any motion sickness.

In the first of three videos, Valve demonstrates the game's Teleportation locomotion style – a 'Point A to Point B' method which allows the player to point to where they want to stand and instantly teleport to that very spot. You can check out this kind of movement in the video below.

The next video focuses on the Continuous locomotion movement style, which is sure to be hugely popular with long-time Half-Life fans in that it offers traditional FPS free movement via analogue stick.

In the third and final Half-Life: Alyx gameplay video, Valve offers a look at the game's Shift locomotion method, which is very similar to the Teleportation style – players will still pick a marker on the ground for their character to move to, only you'll zoom over to the spot in a less-instantaneous fashion.

Along with showcasing the game's different VR movement styles, the videos also provide us with over 10 minutes of gameplay footage in total, giving us an extensive look at the types of weapons, enemies, puzzles and environments that we can expect from the game when it arrives later this month.