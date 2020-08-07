New Google Nest smart speaker could launch this month

A new Google Nest smart speaker could hit shelves in the next few weeks, as reputable leaker Roland Quandt alleges in a recent tweet.

According to Quandt, Google's latest smart speaker will be available from "the end of August", and will cost 100€ – that works out at around $120 / £90 / AU$160. That's a little pricier than the original Google Home, which cost ($89 / £89 / AU$128) at launch.

There's a new Google Home launching soon codenamed "J2" and it's supposedly going to cost about 100 Euros. Available from the end of August, retail says.August 5, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Quandt also says that the new wireless speaker will be available "in Charcoal and Chalk as usual", in keeping with previous Google Assistant speakers like the Google Nest Hub Max and the Google Home Max.

Powerful sound

Google confirmed the existence of its latest speaker in July, sharing a video of the smart speaker in action, in response to a leak by Android TV Guide on Twitter.

The video shows that the new Nest speaker has adopted the same mesh fabric styling we saw with the Google Nest Mini. The device, which stands upright, once again features hidden LED lights under the aforementioned fabric.

It's rumored that the new Google Nest will sport larger drivers than the first Google Home, which should give it a more powerful sound and a better bass response – though 9to5Google says that it won't be as sonically powerful as the larger Google Home Max.

Exactly what the new speaker will be called remains a mystery. A few years ago, Google placed the vast majority of its smart devices under the Google Nest umbrella, implying that the products were all interconnected and compatible with the Nest series of smart thermostats, alarms, and security cameras.

In any case, we're excited to see how Google has updated its original smart speaker – after all, the Google Home was released nearly four years ago, and the world of smart speakers has moved on considerably since then.

In the meantime, check out the best Google Nest speaker deals we've found today: