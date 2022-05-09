7 new Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 watches unveiled in surprise leak

Audio player loading…

The Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 watches have been found on a Singaporean government agency website, suggesting that their release is imminent.

The leak was first spotted by Gadgets & Wearables , when the publication searched the website of the Singaporean government’s Telecoms Licensing System agency for the term “Forerunner 255”. Listed here are no less than six Forerunner 255 models: a standard 255, a 255s – which is presumed to be a smaller version of the already-lightweight mid-range watch – and several slightly more premium “music” versions of both watches.

However, we also tried a separate search on the same website for the Forerunner 955, and lo and behold, we found it. It’s a single model rather than several, but you can see the Singaporean government agency's listing below:

(Image credit: Matt Evans/Telecoms Licensing Systems)

The Garmin Forerunner 245 and 945 watches were first released in April 2019, over three years ago, and they're as popular as ever – which means new models in the ranges are big news. In recent months, rumors of their impending replacements have been gathering steam, notably when a massive leak potentially revealed Garmin’s forthcoming watches .

Analysis: Six new Forerunner 255 watches?

The six different models listed by the Singaporean agency are restricted to names and brief descriptions. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255s could be considered the “base” models, with Bluetooth and ANT+.

However, the four more advanced Forerunners (two 255 and two 255s) are listed as “music” models that are also packing Wi-Fi connectivity, but there are not many other clues to determine any other differentiating factors.

Could one of them be a solar watch, extending the battery life as you run? Potentially, but it's unlikely at a mid-range price point – although, it’s not the first time Garmin would have used solar technology in this update cycle, as January's Fenix 7 arrived with both solar and non-solar options.

Meanwhile, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is listed as just the one model, as you might expect: while the Forerunner 245 was a mid-range watch that might have to pick and choose its features to stay in that competitive price range, the Forerunner 945 is a top-end triathlon watch that can do it all – no need for an ‘s’ model here. We're eyeing a potential June release date for more info.