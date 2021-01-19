The new Fortnite update is all about soccer

Fortnite is kicking off a new update this week – and it's all about soccer (or football to some).

This new Fortnite update sees developer Epic Games partnering with over 20 of the world's top soccer clubs, to bring a host of soccer-related content and modes to the battle royale game.

Players will be able to wear their favorite soccer kits from a choice of 23 top clubs, play in the Pelé cup (which features a limited time football game mode), and have a kick around in Creative Mode's new Football Island.

A new emote, Pelé's Air Punch, will also be available from January 23. While players will be able to purchase the emote from the store, you also have a chance of winning it if you take part in the Pelé Cup.

In addition to this emote, the new Kick Off set will be available in the store from January 23. Players also have the chance of winning this set for free in the Pelé Cup. This set comes in 10 different variants of male and female outfits and can be swapped for a kit of any of the 23 football clubs Epic Games has teamed up with. Here are the choices:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United FC

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

The Pelé Cup is a competitive soccer mode taking place on January 20 that offers players who take part the chance to win the Air Punch Emote and the Kickoff set for free, while top scorers have the opportunity to win a customized signed shirt.

Freestylin'

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If that's not enough for you soccer fans, Creative Island has also had a soccer-inspired makeover and is introducing a new 4v4 bracket-style game mode. This mode sees players using their bodies, Pickaxes and power-ups to try and outscore their opponents. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for third and fourth in the other match – kind of like a mini-tournament.

This appears to be a limited-time event, though Epic Games hasn't yet confirmed to TechRadar when it will come to an end. We'll update this story as we get more.