New Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes frustrating Takemura quest bugs

CD Projekt Red has released an update to fix frustrating item and quest-related bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 .

The developer says the Hotfix 1.11 patch — available now on PC, consoles and Stadia — will address issues that arose after Patch 1.1, including the restoration of item randomization and a frustrating bug that halts progress in the Down on the Street sidequest.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxqJanuary 28, 2021

During the mission, players had been encountering bugs at the "Wait For Takemura's call" objective if playing on a save made in version 1.06 of the game. After loading the same save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs, leaving players unable to progress through the sidequest.

CD Projekt Red now says the issue has been patched, and also added that the save/load loot exploit — which allowed players to generate unlimited eurodollars pre-update — will be “investigated further.”

Slowly improving

After the shakiest of shaky starts, which saw CD Projekt Red refund players who bought the game but were left unhappy with its crippling bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 is on the up.

The game received a significant patch in December 2020, containing major fixes to crashes and ‘multiple stability improvements’, with the developer committing itself to repairing quest-breaking bugs which prevented players from progressing through the game.

This latest update comes as proof that CD Projekt Red is engaging with Cyberpunk’s still-strong player-base and quickly responding to issues arising from glitches and previous updates.

But does the sudden attention to detail mean too little too late for some? Steam recently reported that the futuristic RPG had lost 75% of its players post-launch, with many seemingly unwilling to return to a game that induced fury around the world for its lack of polish and playability.

In any case, for those players still roaming the admittedly-remarkable streets of Night City, CD Projekt Red’s latest update will come as a welcome reminder that they haven’t been abandoned.