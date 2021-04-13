New Alexa skill lets you download Xbox Game Pass games from basically anywhere

Amazon has released a new Alexa skill that lets users directly download Xbox Game Pass games using Amazon’s popular voice assistant.

Users can simply say “Alexa, download (game) from Xbox Game Pass” from any Alexa-enabled device, which means you can download new Xbox Series X games from essentially anywhere. Whether you’re driving home in a car with Echo Auto or you're in the middle of a run using your Echo Buds, you won’t have to wait until you’re home to download the next game you’d like to play.

Xbox Game Pass members can also use Alexa-enabled devices to hear what’s new in the Game Pass library, what's leaving soon or if a specific game is available.

Should you find a game you’d like to try, you'll need to link your Alexa and Xbox accounts using the Alexa app to initiate the download to your console.

Game on

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service has added a number of high profile third-party releases in recent weeks, with Outriders and MLB: The Show 21 – a long-running PlayStation exclusive – launching on day one on Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service, which has over 18 million subscribers, also secured one of the best Nintendo Switch games in Octopath Traveler and now includes 20 Bethesda games.

Not only do Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to hundreds of games, they also benefit from a 20% discount on any game that's on the service, as well as 10% off downloadable content. Every Xbox Game Studios title launches on Xbox Game Pass on day one, too, which includes the likes of Halo Infinite, Everwild, Fable and Forza Motorsport.

You can already control your Xbox using the Xbox Skill on Alexa: you can turn your console on and off, launch games, or even start a party chat with your friends. Having the ability to schedule downloads of Xbox Game Pass games away from the home is a really nice addition, which was previously restricted to the Xbox Game Pass app.